Helene Top In Pastel Leaves (Curve) - 4X - Also in: 5X, 3X, 2X, 1X

Description Not in a dressy mood today? Introducing - the Helene silhouette! In a top! The cinched waist adds shape and accentuates your natural waist, while the peplum finish gives that extra bit of class making it the perfect addition over some comfy denim. Leota\'s Essential Jersey is the ultimate easy-wear, easy-care fabric with the perfect blend of fit, comfort and stretch. Our signature fabric is refreshingly lightweight, yet so smoothing and flattering. Did we mention washing machine-friendly? This breathable jersey is both wrinkle-free and worry-free, so you always look polished and put-together, no matter what your day brings. Details Pastel Leaves Navy, PSTL Crepe Knit 94% Polyester / 6% Spandex Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry Do not bleach, cool iron if needed Imported Style #30152 Fit Fit runs true to size Relaxed fit Scoop Neckline Sleeveless Peplum waistline Maria is 5\'8" and is wearing size 1X