Helena Pendant Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (PD9117-BK/BU)

The Helena Pendant Light by Kuzco Lighting is a modern and dynamic addition to the home. A Spun Metal shade features contrasting exterior and interior colors, highlighting the smooth acorn-like silhouette of this fixture. Effortlessly elegant, a braided fabric cord suspends this pendant from the ceiling. Unique alone or making a statement when paired in a group, this piece adds character above tables, workspaces, counters and as an extra layer of light in living spaces. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Blue