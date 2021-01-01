Heisler 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Description
Features:Made of poplar wood, mdfComes with 6 drawersHandles are made of acrylic in a clear finish with gold trimmingThe white is finished in matte. It is not glossyOnly handles need to be assembledIncludes: One (1) DresserIncludes: One (1) Dresser. Made of poplar wood, mdf. Comes with 6 drawers. Handles are made of arcylic in a clear finish with gold trimming. Modern and Contemporary Style. The white is finished in matte. It is not glossy. Fully assembled dimension 61"L x 19"D x 33.5"H. Only handles needs to be assembled.Orientation: HorizontalProduct Type: Double DresserMaterial: Manufactured Wood + Solid WoodMaterial Details: Poplar wood and MDFManufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Color: Matte WhiteGloss Finish: NoMirrored Finish: NoDrawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 6Drawer Glide Mechanism: Roller GlidesDrawer Glide Material: MetalSoft Close or Self Close Drawers: NoFelt Lined Drawers: NoDovetail Drawer Joints: NoMultiple Drawer Sizes?: NoFully Extendable Drawers: Number of Locking Drawers: Safety Stop: Removable Drawers: Handle Color: ClearDoors Included: Number of Doors: Number of Interior Shelves: Hutch Included: NoMirror Included: NoMedia Compartments: NoCable Management: NoFinished Back: NoTipover Restraint Device Included: NoCountry of Origin: Viet NamNon-Toxic: NoLighting Included: NoUpholstered: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseHandle/Accent Material: PlasticRemoveable Hardware: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Wood Species: PoplarSpefications:FIRA Certified: CE Certified: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ASTM F3096 - 14 Compliant: NoASTM F2057 - 14: NoASTM F2057 - 17: NoASTM F2057 - 19: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesBS 5852 Certified: Product Stability UL Verified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ADA Compliant: NoSOR/2016-193 - Surface Coating Materials Regulations: NoCPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 33.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 61Overall Depth - Front to Back: 19Overall Product Weight: 155Main Drawers: YesMain Drawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 7.75Interior Main Drawer Width - Side to Side: 27Interior Main Drawer Depth - Front to Back: 13Main Drawer Weight Capacity: Smallest Drawers: Smallest Drawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Smallest Interior Drawer Width - Side to Side: Smallest Interior Drawer Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Drawer Weight Capacity: Shelves: Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Weight Capacity: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Cabinet Width - Side to Side: Interior Cabinet Depth -