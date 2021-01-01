Truly Calm HeiQ Antimicrobial Memory Foam Set of 17x24 and 20x30 Bath Rug in Grey

Advertisement
Get two levels of satisfaction with these HeiQ bath rugs with antimicrobial safety and memory foam comfort. Have a Truly Calm feeling when you step onto these certified antimicrobial and anti-odor control solid color memory foam bath mats. The face cloth is a soft velvet fabric treated with HeiQ finish to keep mold and bacteria from growing which also controls odors. The memory foam core is an added bit of luxury; every morning you step out of the shower onto a soft memory foam cushion with a no skid backing under your feet. The embossed pattern on the face of the rugs is a simple rectangular frame. All items in this ensemble come in a two pack to provide options in your bathroom. Includes: two bath rugs with a smaller 17x24 and a larger 20x30 inches. Face is 100% flannel polyester with mesh backing and embossed surface pattern with 18mm memory foam filling. HeiQ finish provides antimicrobial protection. This item is machine washable, but care should be taken to wash in appropriate size equipment to preserve the items quality. This item is manufactured and imported from China.