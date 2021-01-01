From august grove
Heilyn 20.87" x 4.125" Border Wallpaper
Features:Durable predated paper backed solid sheet vinylWashable, stain and moisture resistant, strippable, penetrableEasy to follow hanging instructions in each rollStraight matchContemporary stylePattern: Floral and botanicalFinish Type: MatteRepositionable: NoPaintable: NoRecycled Content: NoAdditional Parts Required: NoProduct Type: BorderStyle: Modern & ContemporaryPattern: FloralLife Stage: AdultTheme: Flowers & plantsColor: Finish: MattePrimary Material: VinylPrimary Material Details: Paper, acrylic and water based inksWater Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Moisture ResistantStain Resistant: YesHeat Resistant: NoMildew Resistant: YesPhthalate Free: YesApplication Type: Pre-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Match Type: StraightRemoval Type: StrippableWashable: YesPaintable: NoProduct Care: Mild soap and waterCountry of Origin: Korea, Republic ofDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Classic FarmhouseBPA Free: YesSpefications:ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: YesCertifications: YesCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoReduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: AZO Free: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Dimensions:Border Height: 4.125Border Length: 15Overall Length: 15Design Repeat: 20.87Overall Product Weight: 1.5Assembly:Warranty: Color: Pearl / Cream / Burgundy / Green / Rose