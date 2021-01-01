From magna ready
Magna Ready Heights Magnetic Button-Down Shirt
Dress with ease in the MagnaReady Heights Magnetic Button-Down Shirt. MagnaReady patented technology features magnetized closures at front plackets and cuffs that allow ease of dressing. Classic fit is a generous cut through the chest and body with spacious shoulders and sleeves. Easy Care fabric finish with stain resistance and wrinkle release for longer-lasting wear. Cautionary Statement: If you have a pacemaker please consult a physician before using our products. Spread collar. Long sleeves with magnetic closure cuffs. Front upper-left chest pocket. Shirttail hem. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Sleeve Length: 36 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.