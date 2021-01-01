Heidi 1 - Light Single Dome Pendant

This 1-light pendant has a rich bronze finish and cage design for the right coastal farmhouse look over your kitchen island. It's made from metal, and it hangs from an adjustable cord and canopy that's compatible with sloped ceilings. Its dome-shaped shade has a tapered cage on the end that reminds us of vintage lighthouse lanterns. Inside the shade, a medium-base bulb (not included) disperses light down on your space, adding brightness to casual weeknight meals and get-togethers. Plus, we love that this pendant works with dimmer switches, allowing you to make the most out of your lighting.