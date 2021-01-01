From house of hampton
Heidelberg 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Lead and cadmium-free sophisticated meets casual. The Heidelberg collection offers a modern spin on a traditional favorite. The solid glazed colors of pink, gray, and blue dinner plates are complemented with the black on white floral silhouette design salad plates, bowls, and mugs. Salad plate sets in solid colors can be purchased separately to expand your table setting options. Each piece is crafted of earthenware and hand-finished by artisans in Portugal. One set may just not be enough. Mix or match these sets to suit your mood! The full collection includes a dinnerware set and salad plate set in rose pink, slate gray, and crystal blue. Color: Crystal Blue