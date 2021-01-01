From bay isle home
Hegwood 2 - Drawer Nightstand in Ivory Oak
Give your bedroom a boho-chic upgrade with the nightstand. The tabletop will keep reading materials, glasses, and electronics within reach. The 2 drawers are perfect to store away cords, puzzle books, or stationary to keep your tabletop clutter-free. Made of laminated MDF and particleboard, the off-white woodgrain finish pairs with the faux rattan drawer fronts for a fun coastal look. A wall anchor kit is included to secure the nightstand and prevent tipping injuries.