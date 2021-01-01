Gay Pride Pillows LGBTQ Ally LGBT Men Women Gift Heeler Australian Cattle Dog LGBTQ Rainbow Flag Gay Pride Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this cute Heeler Australian Cattle Dog throw pillow for your gay boyfriend, girlfriend or proud ally friend! It's the perfect gay pride gift idea & present for Birthday, LGBT Pride Month, Equality Protest, Parade, Awareness or National Coming Out Day This cute Heeler Australian Cattle Dog pillow is a perfect gift for Gays, Homosexuals, Lesbians and Proud Ally Men & Women! Show support for the LGBTQ Community this rainbow flag lgbt pride equality civil rights love wins couch cushion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only