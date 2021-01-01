Ted Baker Hedgerow Cotton 2 Piece Duvet Set with Shams, Twin, Floral White/Red/Green

Advertisement
RADIANT FLORAL DESIGN — Hibiscus and wildflowers come to life on the beautiful Hedgerow bed set from Ted Baker. The face of the fabric features a scattering of vibrant crimson, lilac, and blush flowers on a pristine white background, and reverses to a solid white. LUXURIOUS COTTON SATEEN— Lean back into the sublime softness of 100% cotton sateen. This bed set is cool to the touch, amazingly comfortable, and features the beautiful luster that only comes from genuine cotton sateen. TED BAKER CRAFTSMANSHIP — At Ted, we have a very clear, unswerving focus on quality and attention to detail. That’s why we take extra care to ensure each blanket, sheet, or pillow we produce is high-quality and long-lasting. Sit back and rest easy thanks to premium Ted Baker craftsmanship. 2-PIECE BED SET — This two-piece set includes one twin duvet cover (68ʺW x 88ʺL) and one standard sham (20ʺW x 26ʺL). MACHINE WASHABLE — Machine wash warm, gentle cycle. Tumble dry low.