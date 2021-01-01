Chilewich Heddle Floor Mat - Color: Multicolor - Size: Small

The Heddle Floor Mat by Chilewich is as beautiful as it is tough. Inspired by Bauhaus style textiles, the weaving in this mat explores texture with a colorful patterning. With a heavy and substantial amount of material, floating yarns are subtly mixed into a flat basket weave. Unbacked, this mat can be complemented with a separately purchased rug pad and is bacteria, mold and mildew resistant. Adding to entryways, dining spaces and laundry rooms, this is an easy to clean accent for your home. Shape: Rectangular. Tags: Modern Rugs, Designer Rugs, Contemporary Rugs Color: Multicolor. Additional Color: Pebble.