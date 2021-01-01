Full/Queen Heavyweight Linen Blend Duvet Cover & Sham Set Blush - Casaluna

You'll love to gift your bedding arrangement with a touch of luxury and plenty of comfort by adding the Heavyweight Linen Blend Duvet and Pillow Sham Set from Casaluna™. This heavyweight duvet and sham set features a classic and sophisticated look that's easy to incorporate with existing bedroom decor, complete with solid color options that allow you to effortlessly style the rest of the space to your liking. Draped linen has been blended with rayon for an exceptionally soft feel you'll love resting against, and a 100percent cotton sateen backing adds a sleek, polished finish. The duvet set has been thoughtfully designed to make your home an oasis of comfort and calm, and you'll appreciate that the cover features corner and side ties to hold the insert securely in place, as well as zipper closures on the raw-edge shams. Plus, the machine-washable construction allows for easy cleaning and care to keep it good as new. This is your invitation to create a space that’s just for you. Make room to relax with Casaluna, where calm and comfort are naturally at home. Tested for harmful substances and produced sustainably in accordance with OEKO-TEX guidelines. We’re committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances. Size: Full/Queen. Color: Blush.