Deconovo Heavy Weighted Blanket with Removable Duvet Cover for Adult Filled with Premium Soft Micro Glass Beads Twin/Full Size, 48 x 72 Inch, 15 lbs

Each package contains one white heavy blanket inner and one grey duvet cover which is soft and comfortable to the touch. Both blanket and cover measures 72 inches long and 48 inches wide for twin and full size bed. The heavy blanket durable sewn square compartments filled with micro glass beads to ensure an even weight distribution that reduces movement. The blanket is comfortable, simulates hugging feeling and will assist in achieving a relaxing and calm sleep. Choose a blanket that is around 10% of your body weight. Pregnant women and children less than 5 years old should not use this blanket. Old people should ensure that they can move the weighted blanket independently. Our weighted blanket comes with a duvet cover made from 100% polyester fabric that features 14 inner strings to tie the weighted blanket and also an invisible zipper to fully secure it. Care Instructions: Weighted Blanket - Spot cleaning with a damp cloth recommended, do not bleaching, do not dry clean nor tumble dry. Duvet Cover - Machine wash, gentle cycle, do not bleaching, do not dry clean nor tumble dry.