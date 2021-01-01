Mayton Heavy Duty Standard Mattress Support Wooden Bunkie Board/Slats with Covered, Twin XL, Beige

PLEASE MEASURE BEFORE ORDERING : These slats fit standard Size bed. Please measure to make sure this will fit the width of your bed CENTRE SUPPORT : Slats Needed Center Support for Full,Queen,King And Cal.King Size. SLATS IS STRONG : enough to be used directly on bed frame ELIMINATES NEED FOR LINKED SPRINGS : the bed slats are connected for easy installation GREAT REPLACEMENT : for broken or damaged bed slats NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED : just remove from Packaging and put in place/ ideal for platform beds, bunk beds, and daybeds