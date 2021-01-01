From go pet club
Go Pet Club Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Pet Grooming Table, Blue, Medium
Advertisement
Paw-fect your pet’s haircut using the strong and sturdy Go Pet Club Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Pet Grooming Table. This professional-grade grooming table will look great in your salon or at home. It comes with a long-to-short adjustable grooming arm and a leash loop that easily attaches to the table using the included clamp. The deluxe aluminum alloy edging is paired with a waterproof tabletop that helps prevent the absorption of liquids and saves the wood underneath from warping. The non-slip, static-free surface is pebbled to help prevent sliding accidents while you work on your pretty pet. Constructed using heavy-duty stainless steel, this pet grooming table is made to be both durable for long-lasting use as well as easy to clean and maintain. The goalpost style legs are built tough to keep the table steady and capped with rubber feet to protect your floor.