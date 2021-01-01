Heavy Duty Resistance Bands Set 4 Loop for Gym Exercise Pull up Fitness Workout

BANDS-PURPLE The material of the Resistance tapes is a special natural latex that is particularly elastic and odorless. This means that the material is subject to a very high level of stress - ideally suited for use in sports and therapy. Green 50-125lbs: Heavy resistance for heavy weight training, strong support in pull-ups. Perfect for speed and agility training such as push ups, squats, bench presses and other exercises. Purple 35-85lbs: Moderate to severe resistance for moderate fitness exercises and strength training. Also suitable as medium support for pull-ups.