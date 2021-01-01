Riparo Heavy Duty K-9 Leather Standard Dog Collar, Red, tMedium: 14.5-17.5-in neck, 1-in W

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** Your canine companion will be the bark of the town in Riparo’s Heavy Duty K-9 Leather Standard Dog Collar. This collar is made with soft, sturdy leather for bone-a-fide style, and to help stand up to your pooch’s pulling. It also features a stainless steel buckle and D-ring to help it stay secure and to help prevent rusting. Plus, its sheepskin padding on the inner side promotes a cozy fit. This collar is paw-fect for casual walks, training, and outdoor play.