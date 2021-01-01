Frisco Heavy Duty Fold & Carry Double Door Collapsible Wire Dog Crate, 30 inch & Frisco Micro Terry Dog Crate Mat, Taupe, 30-in

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** Each purchase comes with the Frisco Heavy Duty Fold & Carry Double Door Collapsible Wire Dog Crate and the Taupe Frisco Micro Terry Dog Crate Mat. Paw-fect for training or keeping him safely contained while you’re away, this crate is larger with thicker and heavier wiring than standard Frisco crates for added security. Each panel is constructed with rounded corners for your pet's safety. The two large doors—one at the front and one on the side—give you more placement options in the home, and they make exit and entry a breeze in the car. The mat is a cozy addition to your furry buddy’s new crate. It’s made with a cushioned, poly-cotton base for a layer of comfort, and the micro-terry top keeps him cool in the summer and toasty in the winter.