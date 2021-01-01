From frisco
Frisco Heavy Duty Enhanced Lock Double Door Fold & Carry Wire Dog Crate & Mat Kit, Teal, X-Large, 48-in L x 30-in W x 32.5-in H
Give your pup a worthy, comfy castle with the Frisco Enhanced Lock Double Door Fold & Carry Wire Dog Crate & Mat Kit. Complete with a comfortable mat, it’s a lounge zone for your pup while they stay safely confined. When it’s time to lock up, the enhanced locking technology allows you to perform one locking step that locks in three locations. That means less effort and more security for peace of mind! The thick wire designed with protective, black electro-coat finish means it’s made to last. The two doors make it easy for dogs to get in and out, and for you to place it in any spot in the house. An included divider panel allows you to create a smaller space for growing pups, and the base pan makes cleanup easy. Assembly is simple—no tools required! Plus, you can fold it flat with the adjustable handle, so you can bring it wherever your pup goes.