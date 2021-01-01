Heaven [Diptych] Tapestry Hoodie - S - Also in: XL, XXL, L, M

Advertisement
Design by Raf Reyes: Ups and downs, hills and hiccups, good and evil… call it however you want it, duality is embedded in VRare's DNA and……. when NorthVRn Renaissance is added 2the mix, the cocktail's just plain magic. the design's x-plosive so. yeah! Here's to surmounting difficulties, overriding naysayers, reaching out to our loved ones when we need it the most, rising up for the the tenth time after being brought down 9, and to fucking up the game one more freakn time ️ Cling on to the GOOD. veryrare veryrare very rare Mixed media collage on garment. Digital to analog layering of 8+ visuals total. Long sleeve woven tapestry jacquard hoodie, hand-sewn with a crewneck profile, rib knit jacquard'd VR®VR®® collar + left sleeve hem. Heavyweight 350gsm premium cotton polyester mix blend/strand 'tapestry' fabric, made with a super combed cotton blend to achieve the softest handfeel producible. Hand-molded enamel'd puller + tonal zipper. Premium drawstrings w/ coated tip. Reinforcements/double seams around the piece's junctures (for durability). Interior satin label sewn to leave no stitch marks at the back.