Heatproof 13" Cotton Placemat

Match all kinds of tableware such as dishes, saucers, cups, vases, ashtrays, knives, forks, etc. Match many different materials of the table, such as wood, leather, glass, etc. Cotton blend fabric, the mat will hold the color all the time, very convenient to clean, washable, and recycle. Widely used in life such as dining table, kitchen table, coffee table, garden table, restaurant table, business table, office table, etc.No harmful fabric, don’t need to confuse about the health problems when you use the table placemats. No bad odor/smell.