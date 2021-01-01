From red barrel studio
Heathsville TV Stand for Tvs up to 55"
Advertisement
Elevate the look of your living room or home theater with the Heathsville TV Stand for TVs up to 55". This sleek Black TV Stand displays your entertainment components in a simple, yet modern. Behind the 2 glass doors are 2 shelves to keep DVDs, games, gaming systems, and other essentials safe from dust. Use the 2 open center shelves to keep your entertainment components you use the most like your Cable box, speakers or DVD player so you have easy access to them. The Heathsville decorative slanted base design gives this TV stand a modern transitional stylish look. This TV Stand can accommodate flat panel TVs up to 55" wide. Color: Gray