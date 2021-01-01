From heatstorm
Heatstorm White Heater, 16x48
Advertisement
Decorative heater - add to your beautiful home’s thoughtful decor while providing gentle, radiant heat to kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, living rooms or any room Glass art mural - with a wider range of high definition photo artwork to choose from, fit the look and style of any home, room or office Easy to install - our glass panel wall art heater is quick and easy to setup, with zero maintenance needed after installation Durable - Heat storm wall mounted space heaters are built without any moving components which gives the system a long life expectancy Energy efficient comfort - enjoy precise levels of controlled comfort as well as peace of mind knowing our heaters use energy efficient radiant heating to cut down on power consumption