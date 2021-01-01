Woolrich Heated Sherpa ELEC MATT Mattress Pad with Auto Shut Off Timer and 5 Heat Level Setting Controller(s) Super Warm, Twin: 39x75, White

Face with Sherpa fabric , super soft and cozy feel , keep you toasty warm through the harsh winter. With 5 heat level controller(s) , you can easily adjust the temperature to the warmth level you need Elastic band around the bed frame , easy to put on and take off , better fit your mattress and keep from shifting With deep pocket , fit mattress up to 17 inches , fit most of the mattresses on the market Machine wash cold, gentle cycle and separately. Do not bleach, tumble dry low. Remove promptly. Do not iron. Just unplug the controller and toss it into the washing machine. You will get a clean and refreshing blanket after wash 5 Year Limited - That is 5 years of promise of savings and service. Please contact our customer service for further assistant.