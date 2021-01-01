From sunbeam
Sunbeam Heated Blanket, Reversible Microplush/Sherpa Throw (50" x 60"), Red Buffalo Plaid
Advertisement
Experience the luxurious comfort of a premium Sunbeam® Microplush Reverse Sherpa Heated Throw. Indulge yourself with ultra-soft Microplush that reverses to abundantly plush Sherpa wrapping you in warmth throughout the night or as you relax. With personalized heat settings and an array of stylish colors that compliment your décor, prepare for a restful night of soothing comfort and sophisticated elegance. This reversible Sunbeam® Heated Throw gently wraps you in warmth with ThermoFine® technology to auto-adjust for consistent heat control and 3-heat settings. The detachable controller allows the throw to be washer and dryer safe. Plus 3-hour auto-off feature for peace of mind.