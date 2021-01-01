MasterPieces - Heartland Collection The Quilt Barn - 550 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle by Bonnie White

These MasterPieces 24" x 18" 550PC Heartland puzzles are created by the talented Bonnie White. Inspired by the charming scenery on her family's farm in upstate New York, as well as neighboring mountains, valleys, and historic villages, Bonnie White creates beautiful landscapes of old-world folk art and culture. The Heartland line is no exception, with beautiful, detailed scenes ranging from quiet, seaside villages to villages bustling with activity. For more Bonnie White folk art, visit her website at www.bonniewhitefolkart.com. To reduce their impact on our environment, the chipboard used in these puzzles is made of recycled material.