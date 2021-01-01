Baum Hearth 16-pc. Stoneware Dinnerware Set, One Size , Blue

Advertisement
This 16-piece dinnerware set has an earthy, organic feel. Ground your table with soothing blush tones and radial texture that gives life and depth to every setting. Hearthï¿½s speckled and hand-crafted look elevates a traditional ï¿½Splatterï¿½ pattern. The added touch of a unique mug handle makes this a standout backdrop for all meals to come.# Pieces In Set: 16Included: 4 15 oz. Mug(s), 4 6 1/2 Inch Bowl(s), 4 10 1/4 Inch Dinner Plate(s), 4 8 1/2 Inch Salad Plate(s)Place Setting: Service for 4Shape: RoundBase Material: 100% StonewareCare: Dishwasher SafeCountry of Origin: Imported