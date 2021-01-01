From throat cancer day throat cancer month
Heartbeat- Throat Cancer Awareness Supporter Ribbon Tote Bag
Advertisement
Does anyone in your family have throat cancer? Show your support to fight this disease help to raise awareness. This throat cancer awareness design is special for who survive throat cancer and awesome awareness item for fighters. This throat cancer supporter apparel to educate people about throat cancer. Show your support by wearing this throat cancer awareness ribbon tee during throat cancer month. Throat cancer awareness day celebration best item. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.