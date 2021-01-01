Food Patterns For Foodies & Pizza Lovers Heart Shaped Pizza Pattern | Foodie & Pizza Lover Gift Ideas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Elegant cheesy pepperoni pizza pattern with a heart-shaped pizza. Perfect gift for foodies, pizza lovers, or anyone that loves food art. Funny Christmas present for people love to eat, travel, cook, or just enjoy pizza on the couch. Wow your guests at your next party, bbq, game night, or get together, with this illustrated graphic design of pizza in the shape of a heart. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only