Comme des Gar ons PLAY Heart Polka Dot Cardigan

Fitted wool cardigan boasts a striking polka dot print, adorned with a signature heart patch at the chest. Crewneck Long sleeves Front-button closure 100% wool Dry clean Made in Japan SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND From the artistic mind of Comme des Gar ons designer Rei Kawakubo comes a casual, playful line for women, men and kids. The signature red heart, complete with instantly recognizable wide eyes, is emblazoned on striped and solid T-shirts, knitwear and sneakers. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Comme Des Gar ons Play > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Comme des Gar ons PLAY. Color: Burgundy. Size: Medium.