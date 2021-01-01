NANA Heart of Hearts Sterling Silver Locket Mother's Pendant Yellow Gold Plated - Blue Topaz Simulated Birthstone - December Stone 5

This gorgeous Locket is personalized just for you. This Mother's Pendant comes with your choice of 1 to 8 simulated birthstones, which are set in a heart shaped piece of Mother of Pearl. It is available in Platinum plated Sterling Silver or Sterling Silver plated in Yellow or Rose gold to look and feel exactly like Gold. It includes a 22inch 1.00mm adjustable Box chain, made in Italy.The outside of the pendant is designed to feature the Mother's birthstone. The inside will hold 1-8 simulated birthstones to represent the loved ones in her life. If you prefer an all diamond 'look' on the outside, simply order the APRIL option with features genuines Swarovski Pure Brilliance Zirconia.A gift of Family Jewelry is truly a gift of love. It celebrates the lives of those she loves.This ring can be customized as a traditional Mother's Ring - or create your own special design.Elegant gift packaging included.