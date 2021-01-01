Suicide Prevention Mental Health Awareness Stuff Heart in Memory of Aunt Suicide Awareness Prevention Family Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

In memory of my Aunt suicide awareness prevention products things stuff merchandise accessories for special grieving loved ones for someone you miss. Wear teal and purple in September for Suicide awareness month. In Remembrance for Memorial day gifts. For men women kids teen boys girls kids youth adults. Graphic print with words sayings phrases faith hope love support your wings were ready but my heart was not. Cute gift for someone grieving loss of a loved one sympathy gifts for him her mental health. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only