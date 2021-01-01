Neutrogena Healthy Skin Eye Firming Cream with Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Vitamin A and Vitamin B5 - Eye Cream for Wrinkles with Glycerin, Glycolic Acid, Alpha Hydroxy, Vitamin A, Vitamin B5, Vitamin C, 0.5

0.5-ounce of Neutrogena Healthy Skin Eye Cream with alpha-hydroxy acid, Vitamin A & Pro-Vitamin B5 to visibly help increase firmness and minimize visible signs of aging around the eye area Made with alpha hydroxy acid, an effective skin care ingredient to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, as well as Vitamin A, Pro-Vitamin B5 and melibiose to help boost moisture levels and firmness Anti-wrinkle eye cream features a hypoallergenic formula and is clinically proven to visibly help reduce of fine lines and increase firmness around the eye area Also includes optical light diffusers to diminish the appearance of dark circles and skin soothers to help calm the eye area & reduce puffiness Dermatologist-recommended, this fragrance-free eye cream is ophthalmologist-tested and suitable for contact lens wearers