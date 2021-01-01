From purina beneful
Purina Beneful Healthy Puppy with Farm-Raised Chicken Dry Dog Food, 14-lb bag
Start puppy's life off on the right paw by feeding him Purina Beneful Healthy Puppy With Farm-Raised Chicken Dry Dog Food. Good food starts with great ingredients. Real, U.S. farm-raised chicken plus accents of peas and carrots are blended into this high protein puppy food, helping deliver the wholesome goodness that supports your growing friend. He gets loads of calcium to help build strong teeth and bones, and DHA to support his developing brain and vision. Packed with protein, this dry puppy food also supports your four-legged pal's muscles to help him grow up big and strong. Plus, the bite-size dog kibble is just the right size for his small mouth. Best of all, this premium dog food for puppies is loaded with the great taste and crunchy texture that thrills your pup at mealtime.