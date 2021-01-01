Pet Botanics Healthy Omega Duck Flavor Grain-Free Dog Treats, 5-oz bag

Boost your pet with omega health with Pet Botanics Healthy Omega. Developed by a well-known pet nutritionist, this unique 5-layer treat is packed with vitamins A, D and E in addition to omega-3 and -6 fatty acids. There's a total of eight, wholesome ingredients in every treat, and each is a natural ingredient you might find in your own food. Research suggests that Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids decrease the likelihood of some diseases, support cardio-vascular health and minimize inflammation. So, give some of that goodness to your furry best friend.