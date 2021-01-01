From merrick
Merrick Healthy Grains Senior Recipe Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag
Give your older pooch a delicious and nutritious meal with Merrick Healthy Grains Senior Recipe Dry Dog Food. This dry dog food is made with deboned chicken as its main ingredient, which helps build and retain healthy muscle tissue. Its drool-worthy chicken flavor is complemented by healthy grains such as brown rice, oatmeal, barley, and quinoa to support your canine companion’s digestive health. This recipe also contains DHA to support brain health, and glucosamine and chondroitin to support hip and joint health. It’s made in the USA with no potatoes, peas, or lentils. Bone appétit!