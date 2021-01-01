From santa & cole
HeadHat Bowl Pendant Light by Santa & Cole - Color: White - Finish: White - (HEFD01+HEL08+HATS11)
The HeadHat Bowl Pendant Light by Santa & Cole is a flexible set of hanging lamps with shades (Hats) of differing sizes that give multiple uses to an ingenious light capsule (Head), forming a simple system with a minimalist and flexible design that gives great warmth to LED lighting. Its interchangeable, modular components and technology make this a product with a long life cycle and easy to recycle. HeadHat fosters good heat dissipation, a lighting experience without glare, and is straightforward for users to set up. Santa & Cole has been creating lighting and furniture from Barcelona since 1985. Their modern, urban designs are versatile and add style to homes and workplaces. With selections like the warm, stainless steel and linen Royal Floor Lamp and the delicate, floating Nimba LED Suspension Light, their creations are well-made with a focus on quality design. Shape: Dome. Color: White. Finish: White