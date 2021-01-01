Head and Shoulders Supreme Detoxifying Scalp Pre-Wash Mask, 1.6 fl oz

Beautiful hair starts with a healthy scalp. Detoxify and deeply cleanse yours with Supreme Detoxifying Scalp Pre-Wash Mask, brought to you by Head & Shoulders, America's #1 dermatologist-recommended brand. Infused with vitamin E and argan oil, this cleansing pre-wash mask washes away product build up and dead skin cells for healthier hair. Plus, this fresh-smelling formula will soothe and calm your scalp.* Massage the mask into your roots before shampooing to stimulate the scalp, and to strengthen your hair at the roots for healthier growth. *With regular use.