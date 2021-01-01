He Is Risen Christian Jesus God Lover Present He Is Risen Christian Jesus God Lover Floral Cross Easter Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you looking for a special item for your lovely Christian devotee? Then this He Is Risen gift is for strong people to express their faith in Jesus, God. Happy Easter, Floral Cross, Christian Devotee, Christian, Christian Faith, Jesus, God Lover, Religious, Gift For Him, Gift For Her, Gift For Housewarming, Birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Xmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only