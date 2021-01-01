From delacora

Delacora HE-92004 Anakin 20" Square Art Deco Wall Mirror Glossy Black Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Delacora HE-92004 Anakin 20" Square Art Deco Wall Mirror Features:The Anakin mirror is a unique pieceIt features a simple square frame that extends over the mirror into a lattice patternIt is then finished in a glossy lacquerAlone or in multiples, the Anakin mirror is a perfect accent piece for an entryway, bathroom, bedroom or any room in the homeD-rings are affixed to the back of the mirror so it is ready to hang right out of the box in either a square or diamond orientation Accent Mirror Glossy Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com