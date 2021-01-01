Delacora HE-56017 Fenetre 41" x 29" Arched Farmhouse Style Window Pane Wall Mirror White Washed Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Delacora HE-56017 Fenetre 41" x 29" Arched Farmhouse Style Window Pane Wall Mirror Features:The Fenetre mirror is a great piece because it resembles an arched windowComplete with sectioned window panesThe wood frame is finished in a beautiful lacquer that has distressed accents making it perfectly fit into the shabby chic or cottage-esque decorIt is a perfect focal point for an entryway, bathroom, bedroom or any room in the homeD-rings are affixed to the back of the mirror so it is ready to hang right out of the boxThe mirrored glass on this piece is not beveled Accent Mirror White Washed