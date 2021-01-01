PPG Diamond 5 gal. #HDGR32U Tudor Rose Satin Interior Paint with Primer

Advertisement
PPG Diamond satin interior 100% acrylic paint with primer provides exceptional durability and outstanding stain resistance that protects and beautifies just about any room in your home, including basements and high-traffic areas. PPG Diamond is a Zero VOC, Low Odor paint with primer that offers excellent hide and coverage alongside outstanding scrubbability and washability - all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee. PPG Diamond provides a mildew resistant coating that can be tinted into more than 1,100 PPG colors and has been specifically designed for durable, long-lasting results, often for less than other leading brands. For more than 140 years, painters have trusted PPG and PPG paints to help them achieve smart, beautiful results and PPG Diamond delivers on this tradition with a Diamond-tough, beautiful finish at an exceptional value. Colorants added to this base paint may increase VOC level significantly depending on color choice. Color: Tudor Rose.