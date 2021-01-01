From great value
Great Value Hazelnut Medium Ground Coffee, 12 oz
Our Great Value Hazelnut flavored coffee delivers an irresistible aroma of roasted hazelnuts. The taste is highlighted by the buttery and sweet flavors of the roasted nut along with subtle cocoa notes. Made with 100% Arabica coffee, this premium blend is medium roasted and perfectly balanced with a smooth finish.Start your day off right with a fresh, steaming cup of Great Value Hazelnut Medium Ground Coffee. This ideally portioned 12 oz package of smoothly ground coffee beans makes up to 42 delicious cups of hazelnut flavored coffee that will impress even the pickiest of coffee drinkers. There's no better way to make a steaming hot cup of delicious coffee at home. This medium roast hazelnut blend has a sweet and nutty flavor that will remind you of all your favorite hazelnut treats. Excellent for breakfast with the family or brunch with friends, this perfectly packaged bag will earn a permanent place in your pantry or break room. With Great Value Hazelnut Medium Ground Coffee, you'll have more time and energy to spend on the things in life that matter most.Great Value products provide families with affordable, high quality grocery and household consumable options. With our wide range of product categories spanning grocery and household consumables, we offer you a variety of products for your family's needs. Our products are conveniently available online and in Walmart stores nationwide, allowing you to stock up and save money at the same time.