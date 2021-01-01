From kirkland's
Hazelnut Mango Wood Ottoman
Let your style shine. This Hazelnut Mango Wood Ottoman will elevate your space and pair beautifully with the rest of your furniture. With a unique pattern and delicate design, it's sure to impress. Ottoman measures 24L x 24W x 14H in. Crafted with wood and cotton Hazelnut wood finish Hues of gray and white Chevron pattern Removable cushion Maximum Weight: 300 lbs. No assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Spot clean fabric. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including benzene which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .