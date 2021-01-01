From lauren ralph lauren
Hazel Task Table Lamp by Lauren Ralph Lauren - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (LT1001TWB1)
The Hazel Task Table Lamp by Lauren Ralph Lauren is a sleek and simple way to add another layer of light to rooms. A smooth circular base supports a single, slender arm that curves gracefully to support a curved bracket with minimal hardware accents. Holding a smooth, conical glass shade with a rounded top, this task lamp diffuses and shapes a practical layer of light, bringing a balanced blend of form and function to spaces. Lauren Ralph Lauren fixtures combine all there is to love about traditional silhouettes with in-demand convenience features like LED integration, dimming capability, and eco-conscious yet resilient materials. Among the most notable fixtures from Lauren Ralph Lauren are the brands stunning formal chandeliers that range from traditional, candelabra-style models to industrial multi-light fixtures made of hand-forged iron. Other favorites from this brand include a host of table and floor lamps that feature glass or ceramic bases in decorative colors combined with the finest quality linen shades and adjustable lamping. Shape: Cone. Color: White. Finish: Time Worn Brass