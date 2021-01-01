Add A Pop Of Color With These Brightly Colored, Upright Handled Paper Shopping Bags. These Paper Bags Feature A Solid Colored, Matte Exterior, White Interior, Gusset Sides, And Twisted Upright Handles. Paper Bags With Handles Are Great For Retail Product Storage, Gift Giving, And Crafts.bright Colored Matte Shopping Bags Can Have A Slight Variance In Color Due To The Dying Process And The Paper Stock Available.personalize The Look Of Your Bags With Custom Hot Stamping: Customize It - Coral Haze Twstd Shoppers-Pk Colored - 6 X 3-1/4 X 8-3/8 - Gusset - 3 1/4 - Quantity: 25 - Twist Handle Bags by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.