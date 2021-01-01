Haysville Leaf Print Throw Pillow
Description
Features:Fabric composition: 100% Polyester woven fabricKnife edge with invisible zipperProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: 100% PolyesterInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: FeathersFill Material Details: 98% Feather and 2% Down insertType of Bird Feathers: WaterfowlColor: Shape: SquarePattern: FloralPillow Set: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: YesReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Style: Farmhouse / CountryHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayTheme: NatureContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Product Care: Spot clean onlyWashing Method: Spot cleanDrying Method: Tumble dryIron Safe : YesLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingAreas of Support: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalSpefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoReduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Made Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: EuroLatex ECO-Standard: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: YesRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Flat Cover: 18'' x 18''Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6Overall Product Weight: 3.5Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Yellow