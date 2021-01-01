Noble House Haynes Upholstered Open Back Dining Chairs, Set of 2, Dark Brown and Gun Metal

Invite sophistication and careful style to your next meal. Our dining chairs are both classy and elegant with their clean features and open back design, enhancing the chic atmosphere that surrounds them. With smooth, upholstered seating and tapered legs, these chairs not only offer an understated contemporary design but also outstanding durability. This set will complement a number of dining table styles that gives any home a breath of comfort and impressive design, making it easy to host any dinner party or family get-together.CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring an open back design, tapered iron legs, and clean lines, our chair set offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this set brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality.UPHOLSTERED: Offering a smooth, clean look, this chair set is composed of a refined appearance that will enhance the contemporary style of any dining room. With an upholstered design, our chair is padded for exceeding comfort.IRON LEGS: Constructed of iron, the legs of this chair set are made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under use. Refined with a matte finish, these tapered legs bring an elegant touch to each chair, making it an understated yet chic addition to your home.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. Each chair is 22.25” W x 22.25” D x 33.25” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair set.ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This comes as a set of two.