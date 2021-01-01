From ed ellen degeneres

Haymarket Pendant Light by ED Ellen DeGeneres - Color: Grey - Finish: Steel - (EP1001WGV)

Description

Mid-century style with elements of rustic and industrial aesthetics come in the form of the Haymarket Pendant Light from ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Generation Lighting. Depth and dimension are added to this product thanks to the multiple layers of concentric tiers, which are constructed out of cast metal, whereas the interior of the shades catches the light with its white painting. The Weathered Galvanized finish on the exterior of the shades is hand-applied by artisans to lend this ceiling light a certain authenticity reminiscent of vintage fixtures. ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Generation Lighting. The line is exemplary of Ellens signature style â€“ approachable, refined, friendly and tasteful. Shape: Schoolhouse. Color: Grey. Finish: Weathered Galvanized

